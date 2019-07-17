Karnataka

Farmers to organise mammoth rally in Belagavi on July 21

more-in

Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangha plans to hold a mammoth rally against Union and State governments’ anti-farmer policies in Belagavi on July 21.

At a press conference in Yadgir on Tuesday, Mallikarjun Satyampet, secretary, Kalaburagi division, alleged that the State government has not clarified doubts on the loan waiver scheme that had not reached real beneficiaries.

Despite thousands of farmer suicides, the Centre was not ready to address the agrarian crisis with a concrete programme, including the implementation of the Swaminathan report, he said, and added that compensation to farmers had not been distributed properly.

Farmers across the State would send a strong message to both governments. Around 25,000 farmers are expected to participate in the rally.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Karnataka
environmental issues
water
drought
farms
arable farming
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jan 27, 2020 1:26:20 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/farmers-to-organise-mammoth-rally-in-belagavi-on-july-21/article28494263.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY