Farmers to organise mammoth rally in Belagavi on July 21

Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangha plans to hold a mammoth rally against Union and State governments’ anti-farmer policies in Belagavi on July 21.
At a press conference in Yadgir on Tuesday, Mallikarjun Satyampet, secretary, Kalaburagi division, alleged that the State government has not clarified doubts on the loan waiver scheme that had not reached real beneficiaries.
Despite thousands of farmer suicides, the Centre was not ready to address the agrarian crisis with a concrete programme, including the implementation of the Swaminathan report, he said, and added that compensation to farmers had not been distributed properly.
Farmers across the State would send a strong message to both governments. Around 25,000 farmers are expected to participate in the rally.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor