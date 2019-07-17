Farmers to organise mammoth rally in Belagavi on July 21

Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangha plans to hold a mammoth rally against Union and State governments’ anti-farmer policies in Belagavi on July 21.

At a press conference in Yadgir on Tuesday, Mallikarjun Satyampet, secretary, Kalaburagi division, alleged that the State government has not clarified doubts on the loan waiver scheme that had not reached real beneficiaries.

Despite thousands of farmer suicides, the Centre was not ready to address the agrarian crisis with a concrete programme, including the implementation of the Swaminathan report, he said, and added that compensation to farmers had not been distributed properly.

Farmers across the State would send a strong message to both governments. Around 25,000 farmers are expected to participate in the rally.