Farmers to hold silent protest in all districts on November 26

Farmers will hold a silent protest in Mysuru and other district headquarters on November 26 to show their solidarity with members of Samyukta Kisan Morcha who will intensify their agitation in Delhi.

This was decided in a meeting convened by members of Federation of Farmers Association and State Sugarcane Cultivators Association, here on Wednesday.

The ongoing agitation in Delhi is in support of the long-pending demands that includes enacting a law making statutory Minimum Support Price (MSP) for agricultural produce.

Mr.Shanthakumar, who is also the southern convener of Samyukta Kisan Morcha, said there will be silent protest in all district headquarters on November 26 and memorandum will be submitted to the President and Chief Justice of India.

‘’Though the farmers are agitating since months, the Centre has turned a blind eye to the legitimate demand and it is a ‘’do or die’’ situation for us’’, he added.

Mr.Shanthakumar cautioned that in case the Centre did not pay heed to the ongoing farmers agitation in Delhi, it will spread to States as well and farmers will be forced to launch an indefinite hunger strike of fast unto death. ‘’The Centre will be responsible for any consequences arising out of such a situation’’, he warned.

The Association members also drew attention of the State Government to the grievances of sugarcane cultivators in Karnataka and said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should convene a meeting before the Belagavi session of the Assembly.

One of the key demands pertain to increasing the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) for sugarcane which has been fixed by the Centre at Rs.3400 per ton. The farmers want the State Government to add an additional Rs.500 so as to make it Rs.3900 per ton and farmers in Belgavi, Bagalkot, Kalaburgi etc are already agitating for it.

‘’The cultivation cost of sugarcane has increased and the rate fixed by the Centre is barely sufficient to meet the expenditure incurred by farmers. So the State Government should chip in to enhance the FRP’’, said Mr.Shanthakumar.

