Farmers to hold rally in city on Nov. 26 to caution govt. on farm laws

It will also mark 4th anniversary of  year-long farmers protest in Delhi

Published - November 24, 2024 07:25 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Jagadish Surya of Samyukta Horata Karnataka and other leaders announced details of November 26 farmers and trade union activists rally, in Mysuru on Sunday.

Jagadish Surya of Samyukta Horata Karnataka and other leaders announced details of November 26 farmers and trade union activists rally, in Mysuru on Sunday.

Farmers and trade union members in Mysuru will stage a rally in the city on Tuesday, November 26 to mark the 4th anniversary of the year-long agitation by farmers against the Centre’s farm laws.

It will be held in association with Joint Committee of Trade Unions and will also involve women and youth from different organisations.

Members of Samyukta Horata Karnataka told media persons here on Sunday that the rally will also serve as a caution to the government to fulfil many of the promises which were made when the farmers withdrew the agitation after the Centre repealed the farm bills.

Jagadish Surya, convenor of Samyukta Horata Karnataka said Modi government introduced three contentious Bills that were detrimental to the interest and well-being of the farmers and the working class people of the country but instead, was supportive of the capitalists.

The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 were introduced by the Modi government and it was also meant to corporatise agricultural sector, said Mr. Surya.

 In addition, there were plans to privatise power sector and deprive farmers of subsidised supply for irrigation. Though the government tried to throttle the farmers movement it failed and instead drew global attention forcing the Centre to repeal the bills, he added.

But farmers had relented only subject to the Centre fulfilling many of their demands and members of the Samyukta Horata Karnataka said that none of the promises, including providing legal guarantee on procuring agricultural produce at Minimum Support Price, have been implemented so far.

The State government which was run by the BJP also brought in certain amendments to law related to land reforms, the APMC Act, etc. Though the Congress had promised in the run-up to the 2023 Assembly elections that it would abolish them on coming to power in Karnataka, nothing has been done so far, said Mr. Jagadish Surya.

The Samyuka Horata Karnataka accused both the Centre and the State of deceiving the farmers and betraying their interest and will stage a demonstration at Gandhi Square from 11 a.m. The government was warned of intensive protest in case the promises made to farmers were not fulfilled by conceding to their demands, within three months.

