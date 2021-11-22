Farmers to get relief for crop damage in 15 days: Minister

Revenue Minister R. Ashok inspecting the damage caused to coffee crop at a village in Kodagu on Monday.

MYSURU

22 November 2021 21:42 IST

Crops in about five lakh hectares have been destroyed due to rains, says Ashok

Minister for Revenue R. Ashok on Monday said compensation to farmers who have suffered crop losses due to untimely rains will be credited into their bank accounts in the next 15 days as crops in about five lakh hectares have been destroyed.

Mr. Ashok, who toured Kodagu to assess damage to crops, including coffee, told reporters that Kodagu has suffered rain damages with about 146 houses destroyed following incessant rains. As many as 16 houses were completely damaged.

According to preliminary information, crops on 2,500 hectares were damaged in rains and this included coffee, Arabica and Robusta varieties, in the district, he said. The Minister said he had instructed the officials to make spot inspections of rain-affected places and submit a report to him. The officials from the Departments of Agriculture and Horticulture have been asked to assess the damage and submit reports. “Already, ₹130 crore had been released for disbursing relief over crop loss and another ₹58 crore will be released on Monday as I have instructed officials to provide relief to persons affected,” the Minister said.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Ashok said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has instructed his Cabinet colleagues to assess rain damage and he has come to Kodagu to evaluate the damage.

The Minister went to a coffee estate at Belur village in Somawarapet taluk. He held discussions with the officials holding a meeting at the coffee plantation. He also inspected the damage to crops like maize and ginger at Marur village in Hebbal Gram Panchayat limits.