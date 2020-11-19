Farmers to get ₹ 15,300 cr. crop loans this year

Farmers in the State will get ₹ 15,300 crore in crop loans this year, Cooperation Minister S.T. Somashekar said in Belagavi on Wednesday.

All the District Central Cooperative Banks in the State will together disburse ₹ 15,300 crore to farmers this year. This will be of great help to farmers who have suffered from floods and a prolonged lockdown, he said.

He said that the State government had sought ₹ 630 crore from the Centre under the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Scheme.

He said that Karnataka Milk Federation had made profits of ₹ 130 crore, despite the losses suffered during lockdown. The government bought around two crore litres of milk from farmers for free distribution among people during the lockdown, he said.

The Minister launched chocolate, ice cream, badam halwa and five types of bread under the Nandini brand. The dignitaries enjoyed the ice cream distributed on stage.