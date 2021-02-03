Farmers to block highway on February 6

Mysuru

Various farmers organisations have threatened to block highways in Karnataka on February 6 to express solidarity with the farmers protesting against the agricultural laws in Delhi.

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) leader Badagalpura Nagendra and Karnataka Sugarcane Growers’ Association President Kurubur Shanthakumar said the highways will be blocked for three hours from noon in response to a call given by Samyukt Kisan Morcha.

Mr. Nagendra said the farmers were ready to court arrest, but will go ahead with the agitation on February 6.

Mr. Shanthakumar criticised the Centre for using police force against the agitation in Delhi and trying to muzzle the farmers by barricading their protest sites and cutting off Internet. The foisting of cases against journalists covering the protest also came under fire from Mr. Shanthakumar.