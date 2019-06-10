Farmers threaten to block highways on Monday

Farmers’ organisations Karnakata Rajya Raita Sangha and Hasiru Sene have announced that they will block highways in all the districts on Monday as part of their protest against the State government’s move to amend the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act.

Farmers around Bengaluru will come together to block national highways at Bommasandra, Devanahalli, and other locations.

Office-bearers of the organisations alleged that the proposed amendments facilitate acquisition of farm land for various development projects in the State without farmers’ consent. The farmers have also called upon the government to take up drought-relief works effectively.

The State police have made arrangements to ensure peaceful protest. Any disruption of normal life would be dealt with legally, Additional Director- General of Police (Law and order) Kamal Pant said.

As many as 85 Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) platoons have been deployed at strategic locations, along with the jurisdictional police, to monitor law and order.

Farmers’ grouse

Speaking to The Hindu, State president of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene Kodihalli Chandrashekar said, “The State government is giving more powers to the deputy commissioners to acquire land and they will have a final say on the quantum of compensation to be awarded. The Rajasthan government too made an attempt to modify the rules, but dropped the move after All-India Congress Committee president Rahul Gandhi’s intervention.”