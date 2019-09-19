Farmers threaten Statewide protest

Farmers’ associations have warned of a Statewide agitation if the government does not take up flood relief immediately.

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene leaders have asked the Union government to release funds immediately and the State government to disburse compensation for crop loss and financial assistance to families that lost their houses.

Other than the ₹5 lakh compensation to the kin of the dead and the ₹10,000 ex gratia amount to all the affected families, the State government has not released any money to any of the flood-affected families, a memorandum signed by raitha sangha and Hasiru Sene leaders such as Chonappa Pujari and Jayashree Gurannanavar stated.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has promised ₹5 lakh to families that lost their houses. He had also promised that the first instalment of ₹1 lakh would be released immediately and that the rest would be released in phases. Over one lakh families have lost houses across the State and around 50,000 houses have been washed away in Belagavi district alone. They all need this assistance immediately. But the Chief Minister has not kept his promise, the memorandum stated.

Secondly, the State government promised that families without any housing would get ₹50,000 to live in a rented house or to build kuchcha houses. This has not been released, it stated.

A preliminary crop loss survey has been conducted by agriculture, horticulture, sericulture, and veterinary officials and a report sent to the Centre. A flood-loss assessment team has visited north Karnataka districts, but crop-loss compensation has not been released till now. Several hundred farmers have lost cattle, sheep, goats, and chicken, but have not been compensated, the memorandum stated. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have visited the district. Their assurances have not materialised, the leaders said.

So far, three protests rallies had been held, but the government had been deaf to the demands, they said, and added that they would be forced to organise a Statewide agitation if the Union and the State governments do not help farmers.