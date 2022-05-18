Farmers taken into custody

Belagavi Police took into custody 30 farmers who were planning to hold a protest in front of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's residence in Shiggaon on Wednesday.

A team of police officers stopped the farmers near the toll gate in Hire Bagewadi village in Belagavi district, when a fleet of vehicles carrying them was moving towards Shiggaon from Belagavi.

The farmers were asked to drop the agitation as they had not obtained due permission from the government authorities.

However, the farmers did not agree to what was suggested.

They continued to shout slogans against the State Government. They said that the State Government has neglected their demands for remunerative prices, settlement of arrears, loan waiver, time-bound completion of irrigation projects, among others.

They said that they have every right to protest against the Chief Minister anywhere in the country, including in front of his house.