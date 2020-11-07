Farmers take out protest rallies in Belagavi dist.

Farmers associations took out protest rallies at various places in Belagavi district seeking fulfilment of their various demands.

Their demands include fixing minimum support price for all crops, increasing minimum support price already fixed for some crops, market intervention to stabilise prices for crops that are not fetching remunerative prices, announcement of procurement price for sugarcane and clearing sugarcane dues.

Members of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene took out rallies in Athani, Gokak, Hukkeri, Chikkodi and Belagavi. They walked to government offices and submitted copies of memorandum to officers.

In Athani, Basavaraj Patil, farmers leader, said that a farmer was spending ₹ 1,300 per bag of DAP fertilizer to grow maize that was being sold for less than ₹ 1,000 per quintal. “The government should set up procurement centres in APMCs to buy maize and help stabilise prices,’’ he said.

He also said that the Union government had announced minimum support price for unimportant crops.