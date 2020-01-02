Farmers take out protest march in Belagavi

Farmers took out a protest march in Belagavi against the delay by the Centre in providing due approval to the Kalasa-Bandori drinking water projects.

They shouted slogans against the Union government for the delay and the State government for not bringing enough pressure on the Centre to ensure speedy clearances.

They formed a human chain at the Rani Channamma Circle and shouted slogans against leaders from North Karnataka.

The former MLA N.H. Konaraddi, who led the protest, said that he would urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to neglect the interests of North Karnataka.

The Mahadayi dispute is one of the long-running ones in the country and the head of the nation should resolve it as soon as possible, he said.

He should use his good offices to convince all riparian States to work in a coordinated manner to ensure that the Kalasa-Bandori project gets under way. Big cities, including Hubballi and Dharwad, and villages in three districts will get drinking water if the project work is completed soon, he said.

He also asked the Centre to ensure that Karnataka gets more than just 13.5 tmcft of water as recommended by the Mahadayi tribunal. He demanded that the Centre publish the award in the gazette and clear the route for the project to start.

He demanded that the Centre take some concrete steps to ensure farmers welfare and fulfil its promise of doubling farmers income.

He demanded that the M.S. Swaminathan report on providing remunerative prices for farm produce be implemented across the country for all crops. The Union government should introduce a method of universal procurement of crops at local levels. This will help reduce the problems of farmers, he said.