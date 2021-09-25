Karnataka

Farmers take out march

A group of farmers led by President of Federation of Farmers’ Associations of Karnataka Kurubur Shanthakumar took out a march wearing shorts in the city on Saturday and sought support from the public for the September 27 Bharat Bandh call given by Samyukt Kisan Morcha.

Mr. Shanthakumar said the buadh had been called to protest against the three farm bills and rising prices of petrol and diesel, besides demanding minimum support price for agricultural produce.

He appealed to the people to voluntarily support the bandh and criticise the ‘dictatorial’ attitude of the government at the Centre. The farmers distributed pamphlets seeking support among the traders in in Santhepet and D. Devaraj Urs Road, besides owners of hotels, roadside vendors and auto drivers.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 25, 2021 8:04:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/farmers-take-out-march/article36669481.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY