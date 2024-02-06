Farmers storm into Irrigation Department office in Belagavi

February 06, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Belagavi

Farmers from Mastiholi village in Belagavi district stormed into the Irrigation Department office in Belagavi on Tuesday, saying that the State government is trying to acquire their land without paying compensation.

They said that the department has issued notice to farmers asking them to vacate their land for an irrigation project, even though they have not received adequate compensation.

They said that they have submitted a memorandum to district in-charge Minister Satish Jarkiholi seeking higher compensation and that he has sought time till February 28.

However, the Irrigation Department officials have issued them notice before the deadline lapsed.

Chief Engineer of the Irrigation Department R.B. Rathod has assured them of conveying their concern to the State government.