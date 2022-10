ADVERTISEMENT

The police stopped farmers from organising a protest in Belagavi to demand higher minimum support price for sugarcane, in Belagavi on Friday.

The police stopped them in jeeps at Nesaragi near Yaragatti, Hattaragi near Hukkeri and Hire Bagewadi near Belagavi. Around 100 farmers were loaded into police vans and whisked away.



They had planned to protest at Belagavi against factories seeking MSP of ₹5,500.