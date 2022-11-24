Farmers stop road construction work by Rani Channamma University engineers

November 24, 2022 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - Belagavi

Some farmers of Hire Bagewadi village on Thursday staged a protest against Rani Channamma University engineers, who have begun road construction work on their land, saying that the university is trying to take over more land than it has been allotted.

The farmers not only stopped the work but also demanded that the senior officers of the university and also the Revenue Department visit the site.

The farmers said that the university engineers have destroyed crops on farm land and built a road by encroaching upon some land that is not part of the original plan. They also said that the university engineers were lying to them about the extent of land that is to be acquired.

They demanded that the university engineers start work only after showing them the original blueprint of the project.

They told the university officers that they will oppose the construction as the university is deviating from the original plan that they were shown a year ago.

Earlier, farmers of Hire Bagewadi, however, volunteered to give land to the university at government rates, as they were happy that their village will get a higher education institute. The university had requested the district administration to provide 100 acres of land after it was asked to leave the present campus from Bhootaramanahatti after objections from the Department of Forests.