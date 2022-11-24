Farmers stop road construction work by Rani Channamma University engineers

November 24, 2022 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - Belagavi

They say that the university is encroaching upon their land by trying to take over more land than it has been allotted

The Hindu Bureau

Some farmers of Hire Bagewadi village on Thursday staged a protest against Rani Channamma University engineers, who have begun road construction work on their land, saying that the university is trying to take over more land than it has been allotted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The farmers not only stopped the work but also demanded that the senior officers of the university and also the Revenue Department visit the site.

The farmers said that the university engineers have destroyed crops on farm land and built a road by encroaching upon some land that is not part of the original plan. They also said that the university engineers were lying to them about the extent of land that is to be acquired.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

They demanded that the university engineers start work only after showing them the original blueprint of the project.

They told the university officers that they will oppose the construction as the university is deviating from the original plan that they were shown a year ago.

Earlier, farmers of Hire Bagewadi, however, volunteered to give land to the university at government rates, as they were happy that their village will get a higher education institute. The university had requested the district administration to provide 100 acres of land after it was asked to leave the present campus from Bhootaramanahatti after objections from the Department of Forests.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US