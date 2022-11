Farmers’ stir continues

Farmers staging a protest for the sixth day in Mysuru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

The farmers' agitation in Mysuru seeking higher Fair and Remunerative Price for sugarcane, entered its sixth day on Saturday with no sign of withdrawal. The farmers voiced their ire against the district in-charge Minister S.T.Somashekar for ignoring their demands and his refusal to meet them and said it did not behove of the Minister to ignore the farmers.

