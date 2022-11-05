The farmers’ agitation in Mysuru seeking higher Fair and Remunerative Price for sugarcane, entered its sixth day on Saturday with no sign of withdrawal. The farmers voiced their ire against the district in-charge Minister S.T.Somashekar for ignoring their demands and his refusal to meet them and said it did not behove of the Minister to ignore the farmers.
Farmers’ stir continues
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.