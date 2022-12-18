  Farmers step up their struggle for higher compensation at Kochanahalli near Nanjangud

December 18, 2022 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - MYSURU

Almost 15 years after nearly 400 acres of land was acquired from farmers in Kochanahalli near Nanjangud by a private entity, their struggle for justice and higher compensation has continued without a break.

The land was acquired between 2006 and 2008 ostensibly to establish a golf course and the local farmers – about 200 – were promised jobs in the company. But not only did the farmers get a pittance as compensation for selling their land but were left in the lurch as the golf project did not take off. Hence the prospects of a job died with it.

But in the interim the land acquired at around ₹1.25 lakh per acre from the farmers changed hands and the KIADB acquired it at a cost of ₹50 lakh per acre. Another 200 acres is under benami names and the local farmers say that it is being sold to KIADB at the rate of ₹.1 crore per acre, according to local farmer Chandrashekar who is among those spearheading the agitation.

He said though the KIADB had promised jobs it is yet to come by and now work is on to develop the land for the establishment of the semi-conductor plant at a cost of ₹23,000 crore. ‘’We have decided to step up our struggle and hold the authorities accountable as they had promised jobs and additional compensation for us’’, said Mr. Chandrashekar.

‘’The KIADB has plans to develop more than 200 acres of land at Kochanahalli to parcel it to the semi-conductor plant slated to be established by an Israeli firm entailing an investment of over ₹22,900 crore and we will ensure that our demands are met before the factory is established’’, he added.

Though successive politicians met the agitating farmers at Kochanahalli and promised them justice nothing has transpired and hence the farmers have decided to create hurdles for the semi-conductor plant which is crucial for the government.

The farmers are seeking an additional compensation to the tune of ₹10 lakh and even the authorities had orally promised that the local people would be accorded priority for a suitable job, said Mr. Chandrashekar.

The farmers’ agitation is being supported by Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS), Hasiru Sene, Swaraj Abhiyan, DSS and other groups under the banner of Kochanahalli Raitha Horata Samithi.