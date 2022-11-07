 Farmers stage unique protest

Farmers staging a protest in Mysuru on Monday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers who are agitating since a week for a higher Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) for sugarcane, resorted to a unique protest here on Monday.

A section of the agitating farmers were dressed up as MLAs and MPs and subjected to ‘’caning’’. The farmers said this was their way of sending a message that the elected representatives should be “jerked out of their stupor and slumber” and pay heed to the sugarcane cultivators’ demand.

The grouse of the farmers is against the district in-charge Minister S.T.Somashekar who has refused to meet the farmers on the issue of increasing FRP for sugarcane.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, Kurubur Shanthakumar, who addressed the farmers said Mr. Somashekar was in a manner reflecting the attitude of the State government which is under the “clutches of industrialists and investors”. He said if the government fails to respond to the demands of the farmers, they will intensify their agitation.

Heavy security was deployed at the DC’s office which is the venue of the agitation since a week.