 Farmers stage unique protest

The Hindu Bureau MYSURU
November 07, 2022 20:37 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers staging a protest in Mysuru on Monday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers who are agitating since a week for a higher Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) for sugarcane, resorted to a unique protest here on Monday.

A section of the agitating farmers were dressed up as MLAs and MPs and  subjected to ‘’caning’’. The farmers said this was their way of sending a message that the elected representatives should be “jerked out of their stupor and slumber” and pay heed to the sugarcane cultivators’ demand.

The grouse of the farmers is against the district in-charge Minister S.T.Somashekar who has refused to meet the farmers on the issue of increasing FRP for sugarcane.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, Kurubur Shanthakumar, who addressed the farmers said Mr. Somashekar was in a manner reflecting the attitude of the State government which is under the “clutches of industrialists and investors”. He said if the government fails to respond to the demands of the farmers, they will intensify their agitation.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Heavy security was deployed at the DC’s office which is the venue of the agitation since a week.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app