Farmers stage road blockade seeking special package for banana growers of Mysuru-Chamarajanagar region

May 06, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - MYSURU

Farmers belonging to Karnataka State Sugarcane Growers Association staged a road blockade on the Mysuru-Nanjangud highway at Bandipalya on Monday, May 6, seeking a special package for the banana growers of Mysuru-Chamarajanagar region, whose crops were damaged in the recent rains and heavy winds.

The activists of the association led by Hallikerehundi Bhagyaraj gathered on the highway at Bandipalya and shouted slogans demanding a special package for the banana growers, whose crops had been damaged in the recent rains and heavy winds.

Claiming that banana crops on more than 1,500 hectares of land in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar had been damaged in the recent rains and winds, Mr. Bhagyaraj said the loss was akin to rubbing salt into the wounds of the farmers, who were already reeling under the impact of an unprecedented drought.

He urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to pay attention to the suffering of farmers in his native region and announce a special package for them.

He also urged the government to ensure that fodder centres were opened at all gram panchayat levels so that the requirement of fodder for animals is met. He also sought for the opening of goshalas.

Mr. Bhagyaraj sought to draw the government’s attention to the ₹25 crore dues pending from the sugar mills towards the additional ₹150 per tonne of sugarcane announced by the Government. He urged the government to ensure that the dues are paid to the sugarcane farmers at the earliest.

Expressing their ire towards the inadequate supply of power to irrigation pump sets, the farmers demanded three-phased power for at least 10 days during the daytime. Also, the farmers urged the government to announce an additional ₹10 subsidy per litre of milk in view of the drought conditions.

