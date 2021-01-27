Farmers stage rasta roko for a few minutes

Police standing guard at the Rani Channamma Circle, the site of farmers protest, in Belagavi on Tuesday.

27 January 2021 01:02 IST

Farmers protesting against the new farm laws held a parallel Republic Day celebration in Belagavi on Tuesday.

They unfurled a national flag tied to a pole attached to a tractor near the Suvarna Soudha and sang the national anthem. They rode tractors to which small flags were tied. They brought the vehicles from the Suvarna Soudha to the Rani Channamma Circle and held a rasta roko protest for a few minutes.

They tried to go to the District Stadium where District in-charge Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi was hoisting the national flag, but the police stopped them midway near the Sangolli Rayanna Circle. Some farmer leaders tried to argue with the police. This caused a brief traffic jam at the circle.

Farmers had gathered with their tractors and motorcycles at Mutaga village before sunrise. They had some food on the road and began moving towards the Suvarna Soudha. The police did not allow them to enter the Suvarna Soudha premises. Farmers stopped the tractors on the service road and celebrated the flag hoisting ceremony.

After the flag was hoisted, they began moving towards the city and reached the Rani Channamma Circle. They shouted slogans against the Union and State governments. They also shouted slogans Jai Jawan and Jai Kisan.

They parked their tractors and vehicles on the road leading to Sangolli Rayanna Circle for some time. They dispersed after the police told them that their representatives can meet the Deputy Commissioner to submit a memorandum.