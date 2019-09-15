Farmers stage protests seeking proper distribution of water from Tungabhadra

In protests held near Neermanvi in Manvi taluk, and Sindhanur town on Saturday, farmers have sought a proper distribution of water from the Tungabhadra Left Bank Canal (TLBC) to the tail-end fields.

Hundreds of farmers gathered near Neermanvi and blocked the Manvi- Raichur main road alleging that the tail-end farmers were suffering from improper water distribution, despite the water being discharged from Tungabhadra dam from the past 20 days.

The farmers from Madageri, Haravi, Gudadinni, Bettadur, and surrounding villages, which depend on water from sub-distributory number 89 of the LBC, vented their ire against officials for failing to provide water to the tail-end fields.

They withdrew their protest after Manvi tahsildar Amaresh Biradar and Engineer Rayappa rushed the spot and pacified them. Later, they submitted a memorandum.

In another protest at Sindhanur city, farmers said that their fields were withering owing to the shortage of water. “Officials have not shown any interest in protecting farmers,” Hampanagowda Badarli, former MLA, who participated in the protest, said.

The former Minister Venkatrao Nadagouda also failed to take up the issue seriously when he was in the power, the farmers alleged. Veerapakshappa, former MP, and others also participated.