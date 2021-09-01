Farmers stage protest

Hassan

01 September 2021 20:01 IST

Hundreds of farmers, who lost their land for the Sharavati Hydel Power Project, staged a protest in Hosanagar on Wednesday demanding alternative land. The land losers did not get land even six decades after the project was implemented, the protesters said.

Kagodu Thimmappa, when he was the Revenue Minister, took a decision to transfer 9,600 acres of forest land to the Revenue Department so that it could be granted to the land losers. However, the same was challenged in Karnataka High Court, which cancelled the government's move. The State government had not challenged the court’s order, the protesters said.

They have resolved to intensify the protest if the government did not fulfil their demand at the earliest. The tahsildar offices and residences of legislators would be locked up as part of the protest, they added.

Advertising

Advertising

Congress leaders Srinivas, Prabhakar, B.G. Nagara and others led the protest.