HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Farmers stage protest seeking 12-hrs power supply during day

October 30, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Farmers under the banner of Karnataka Prantha Raita Sangha staging a demonstration outside GESCOM office in Kalaburagi on Monday.

Farmers under the banner of Karnataka Prantha Raita Sangha staging a demonstration outside GESCOM office in Kalaburagi on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Members of Karnataka Prantha Raita Sangha (KPRS) along with farmers from different taluks staged a demonstration in front of the Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company (GESCOM) office of Monday demanding uninterrupted power supply for 12 hours during day time to rural feeders.

The farmers led by KPRS district president Sharnabasappa Mamshetty took out a protest rally from APMC yard in Nehru Gunj to GESCOM office demanding 12 hours uninterrupted power supply to irrigation pump sets to protect the standing crop, which has been affected by rainfall scarcity this year.

Mr. Mamshetty said that the State government’s decision to provide electricity during night will not benefit the farmers, as they work in the field throughout the day and have to stay awake the whole night. The standing crops can be saved only if the government supplies uninterrupted electricity during day time without load shedding, he added.

The agitators also opposed the fixing of meters to pump sets and demanded that the GESCOM should immediately replace the burnt transformers soon after receiving a complaint.

Mr. Mamshetty urged the government to pay compensation of ₹10,000 per acre to the farmers whose crops were damaged due to power cuts to their irrigation pump sets. Around 4.36 farmers in seven districts of Kalyana Karnataka region depends of irrigation pump sets for their standing crops, he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.