Farmers stage protest opposing land acquisition in 14 villages for BMIC Project

February 06, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - HUBBALLI

They demand an immediate stop to the land acquisition process by Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board under the Bengaluru-Mumbai Industrial Corridor Project

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers from 14 villages of Dharwad taluk submitting a memorandum after staging a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Dharwad on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Demanding an immediate stop to the land acquisition process in 14 villages of Dharwad taluk by Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) under the Bengaluru-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (BMIC) Project, farmers staged a protest in Dharwad on Monday.

Farmers from the 14 villages of Dharwad taluk under the aegis of Bhoomi Ulisi Horata Samiti and All India Kisan Khetmazdoor Sangathan (AIKKMS) staged the demonstration in front of the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad and urged the authorities concerned to stop land acquisition immediately.

Addressing the protestors, district president of the organisation Deepa Dharwad said that notices have already been served to farmers of 14 villages in Dharwad and GPS mapping too has been carried out leading to anxiety among farmers as they are completely dependent on their farmland for their livelihood.

She said that farmers have sunk borewells, taken up works for irrigating land by pumping water from streams and water tanks. Horticulture crops and commercial crops are being cultivated in these villages and farmers have also built cattle sheds and farmhouses to suit their needs. Such being the case, any sudden land acquisition will mean that they will lose their livelihood and face subsequent hardships, she said and demanded that the land acquisition process be put to an immediate stop.

An elder from Guledakoppa village Basavaraj Bhosle said that while industrialisation is required, it should not be done at the cost of farming. He said that the authorities should facilitate industrialisation but should not snatch away agricultural land for the purpose. He announced that that farmers will continue their agitation till the acquisition process is dropped.

Sharanu Gonawar of the samiti said that land acquisition is being executed in the most unscientific and undemocratic manner. Farmers will be forced to intensify their agitation if the acquisition process is not stopped immediately, he added.

Hanumesh Huded of the samiti and others led the protest in which farmers mainly from Guledakoppa, Kallapur, Madikoppa, Shigganahalli, Venkatapura, Kummanayakanakoppa, Hale Tegur, Ramapur, Veerapur, Varaha Nagalavi and others participated.

