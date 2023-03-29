ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers stage protest opposing land acquisition for Bengaluru-Mumbai Industrial Corridor Project

March 29, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - HUBBALLI

They say that the government has remained apathetic towards their demand for an immediate stop to the process in 14 villages of Dharwad taluk by Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers from various villages staging a protest in Dharwad on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Stating that the government has remained apathetic to their demand for an immediate stop to the land acquisition process in 14 villages of Dharwad taluk by Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) under the Bengaluru-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (BMIC) Project, farmers once again staged a protest in Dharwad on Wednesday.

Farmers from various villages of Dharwad taluk under the aegis of Bhoomi Ulisi Horata Samiti and All India Kisan Khetmazdoor Sangathan (AIKKMS) staged the demonstration in front of the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad and demanded an immediate stop to the land acquisition.

Addressing the protestors, office-bearers of the organisations pointed out that although farmers from Guledakoppa, Venkatapur, Madikoppa, Kallapur, Singanahalli and other villages had repeatedly staged protests seeking a full stop to the acquisition of fertile land, their plea had failed to evoke any response from the authorities concerned.

Although the authorities had every time assured that they will pass on their concerns to the government, there has been no positive response from the government side, they said.

District president of AIKKMS Deepa Dharwad, vice-president Hanumesh Huded and Sharanu Gonawar of Bhoomi Ulisi Horata Samiti said that land acquisition is being executed in the most unscientific and undemocratic manner. Farmers will be forced to intensify their agitation if the acquisition process is not stopped immediately, they added.

They said that the government is following pro-corporate and anti-farmer policy, which will cause hardships to the farming community. Submitting a memorandum to the authorities, they warned that they will intensify the agitation if action is not taken.

