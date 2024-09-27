GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Farmers stage protest opposing eviction by Forest Dept.

Published - September 27, 2024 08:02 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Farmers staged a protest in Shivamogga on Friday opposing Forest Department’s action to evict farmers in Bhadravati taluk.

Farmers of Holehonnur hobli in Bhadravati taluk staged a protest in Shivamogga on Friday opposing the efforts of the Forest Department to evict the cultivators.

Hundreds of farmers took out a protest march in the city and staged a dharna in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha president H.R. Basavarajappa, addressing the protesters, stated that farmers who had been cultivating land for over four-five decades were being harassed by the Forest Department. The officers were not considering the title deeds issued by the Revenue Department.

“The Forest Minister has repeatedly promised that those who are cultivating less than three acres of land will not be evicted. However, the officer’s conduct in the field is different. The Minister should take action against his officers,” Basavarajappa demanded.

The protesters also announced that they would intensify the protest if the officers continued to evict the farmers.

Legislators Sharada Puryanaik, Dhananjay Sarji, raitha sangha leaders Hittur Raju, K. Raghavendra, M.D. Nagaraj and others led the protest.

