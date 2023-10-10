ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers stage protest near Raibag against HESCOM

October 10, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers staged a protest in front of the HESCOM office in Yalaparatti village near Raibag in Belagavi district on Tuesday, demanding regular power supply to irrigation pumpsets.

They sat in front of the office demanding uninterrupted power supply to irrigation pumpsets. They also complained that HESCOM is effecting unscheduled power cuts and erratic power shutdowns without prior intimation.

The police had to disperse them after convincing them that their complaints will be taken up on priority.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US