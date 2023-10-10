Farmers stage protest near Raibag against HESCOM

October 10, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - Belagavi

Farmers staged a protest in front of the HESCOM office in Yalaparatti village near Raibag in Belagavi district on Tuesday, demanding regular power supply to irrigation pumpsets.

They sat in front of the office demanding uninterrupted power supply to irrigation pumpsets. They also complained that HESCOM is effecting unscheduled power cuts and erratic power shutdowns without prior intimation.

The police had to disperse them after convincing them that their complaints will be taken up on priority.