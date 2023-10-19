Farmers stage protest in Yadgir seeking seven hours uninterrupted power supply for farm pumpsets

October 19, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - Yadgir

Farmers associations have demanded seven hours uninterrupted power supply for farm pumpsets in Yadgir district.

Holding a protest outside GESCOM office here on Thursday, members of the associations said that farmers have sown cotton, green chilli, red gram and paddy in irrigated areas in the district.

But, they are worried as GESCOM has resorted to cutting short power supply by two hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is no alternative for farmers to protect their standing crops except watering them on time. Farmers will be able to water their crops if GESCOM supplies seven hours uninterrupted power supply for farm pumpsets,” the protestors said.

Later, they submitted a memorandum to the officers concerned.

Mallikarjun Satyampet, Mallikarjun Jolleppanar, Kashappa Hegganageri and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.