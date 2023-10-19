ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers stage protest in Yadgir seeking seven hours uninterrupted power supply for farm pumpsets

October 19, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Protesting farmers submitting a memorandum of their demand to a GESCOM officer in Yadgir on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Farmers associations have demanded seven hours uninterrupted power supply for farm pumpsets in Yadgir district.

Holding a protest outside GESCOM office here on Thursday, members of the associations said that farmers have sown cotton, green chilli, red gram and paddy in irrigated areas in the district.

But, they are worried as GESCOM has resorted to cutting short power supply by two hours.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is no alternative for farmers to protect their standing crops except watering them on time. Farmers will be able to water their crops if GESCOM supplies seven hours uninterrupted power supply for farm pumpsets,” the protestors said.

Later, they submitted a memorandum to the officers concerned.

Mallikarjun Satyampet, Mallikarjun Jolleppanar, Kashappa Hegganageri and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US