Farmers stage protest in Yadgir seeking seven hours uninterrupted power supply for farm pumpsets

October 19, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
Protesting farmers submitting a memorandum of their demand to a GESCOM officer in Yadgir on Thursday.

Protesting farmers submitting a memorandum of their demand to a GESCOM officer in Yadgir on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Farmers associations have demanded seven hours uninterrupted power supply for farm pumpsets in Yadgir district.

Holding a protest outside GESCOM office here on Thursday, members of the associations said that farmers have sown cotton, green chilli, red gram and paddy in irrigated areas in the district.

But, they are worried as GESCOM has resorted to cutting short power supply by two hours.

“There is no alternative for farmers to protect their standing crops except watering them on time. Farmers will be able to water their crops if GESCOM supplies seven hours uninterrupted power supply for farm pumpsets,” the protestors said.

Later, they submitted a memorandum to the officers concerned.

Mallikarjun Satyampet, Mallikarjun Jolleppanar, Kashappa Hegganageri and others were present.

