Assembly Elections 2022 |Data | The 2022 Gujarat Election was not a tight race unlike 2017 polls

Farmers stage protest in Yadgir seeking repeal of amendments to farm laws

They urge government to withdraw decision to fix electricity meters to irrigation pumpsets

December 08, 2022 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Demanding repeal of controversial agriculture-related amendments and withdrawal of a decision of fixing electricity meters for farm pumpsets, the Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangha (Vasudeva Meti Group) staged a protest in Yadgir on Thursday.

The protesters said that the Central government withdrew certain agriculture-related laws but the State government is yet to withdraw the amendments.

“The amendments are against the farmers. However, the State still wanted them to be implemented. But, the State will not succeed as farmers organisations will continue to protest until the amendments are repealed,“ district president of the organisation Mallanagowda Hagaratagi, who led the protesters, has said.

The protesters also urged the Central government to stop fixing electricity meters to farm pumpsets.

“It is completely against the welfare of farmers. Farmers who are dependent on pumpsets for irrigation may face difficulties if electricity meters are fixed to pumpsets. If such meters are fixed, farmers will have to pay electricity charges for power supply for their pumpsets,” they added.

They demanded that ₹35,000 per hectare compensation be released to farmers whose crops were damaged in the recent spell of rain.

