Farmers stage protest in Raichur

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene activists led by Chamaras Malipatil, honorary president of the organisation, have accused the both the Union and State governments of neglecting the long-pending issues concerning the agrarian sector and failing to extend a helping hand to farmers by implementing schemes to save them from their financial difficulties.

They staged a protest in Raichur on Friday and demanded that the Centre announce the recent floods as national disaster and take up relief works accordingly.

Mr. Malipatil, who expressed anguish particularly against the Union government for not announcing relief as expected to the people and farmers of the State who suffered huge loss in the recent floods, said that despite the visit by two Union Ministers, the State government had failed to bring in the expected relief.

However, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has claimed that ₹ 1,200 crore has been released. In reality, this compensation amount was meant for last year’s drought not for the recent floods, he said.

Farmers also demanded that action to be taken to release compensation to farmers who had already paid insurance premium under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bhima Yojana and had not been given proper compensation so far.

Lakshmangowda Kadagamdoddi, district president of the sangha, Jayappaswamy and others were present.