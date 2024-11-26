Farmers stage protest in Mysuru against arrest of Dallewal 

Farmers representing Karnataka Sugarcane Growers’ Association of Karnataka staged a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Mysuru on Tuesday condemning the arrest of national leader of farmers Jagjit Singh Dallewal near Punjab-Haryana orders.

Mr. Dallewal, who is the coordinator of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political), was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday ahead of the start of his fast unto death demanding implementation of Minimum Support Price (MSP) Guarantee Act, a promise made the Union government four years ago.

Describing Mr. Dallewal’s arrest in the middle of the night as an “act of oppression” by the Union government, the farmers representing Karnataka Sugarcane Growers’ Association expressed their anger against the Centre.

Association’s Mysuru district General Secretary Baradanapura Nagaraj said the farmers’ struggle for implementation of MSP Guarantee Act was the second such agitation launched by the farmers. Though the government assured to implement MSP Act four years ago, the government failed to keep its promise, he lamented.