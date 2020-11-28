Farmers stage protest in Mysuru against amendments to farm laws

Members of Karnataka State Sugarcane Cultivators’ Association and other groups staged a demonstration in the city on Friday condemning the amendments to the various farm laws introduced by the government and the police action taken against farmers on the outskirts of Delhi.

This was part of a nationwide protest by farmers against the new farm laws enacted by the Centre, including the amendments to the Essential Commodities Act and the APMC Act, which, farmers fear, would deprive them of Minimum Support Price. But the government has justified it on the grounds that it will accelerate investment and growth in the agricultural sector and benefit farmers.

Kurubur Shanthakumar, president of the sugarcane cultivators’ association, lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said laws were being introduced through Ordinance route without any discussion with the stakeholders (farmers). He also said the Prime Minister had found time to interact with the bigwigs of the country, including industrialists and film stars, and to attend their weddings, but could not interact with farmers.

Mr. Shanthakumar said farmers feed the nation despite the agrarian crisis, and yet the PM could not hold talks with them. “He came to power promising to implement the recommendations of Swaminathan commission committee on agricultural pricing, but has failed to do so. Mr. Modi came to power promising to double farmers’ income, but the policies have helped double the income of industrialists,” he said.

He said all the amendments to the law in recent years, including the land reforms Act and the changes to labour laws, were introduced for the benefit of industrialists and were “anti-people” in nature.

The protesting farmers also blocked the road for some time and warned of intensifying their agitation before dispersing.