Farmers stage protest in Mudhol, want Ranna sugar factory to be revived

Published - June 28, 2024 08:59 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers staged a protest in Mudhol of Bagalkot district on Friday demanding that the Ranna Cooperative Sugar Factory there be revived.

The factory has ceased operations putting several thousands of farmers to inconvenience, they said.

They held a meeting at the government Inspection Bungalow where they discussed various options if the factory were not to restart on time.

They decided to meet district in-charge Minister R.B. Thimmapur and urge him to help them out of the situation.

They submitted a memorandum to the Tahsildar office urging the government to direct the factory authorities to restart it immediately.

Leaders, including Yallappa Hegde, have signed the memorandum.

