Farmers stage protest in front of Sugar Commissioner’s office in Belagavi

Members of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene staged a protest in front of the office of the Sugar Commissioner in Belagavi on Wednesday, saying that the office is not coming to their aid during crisis.

The sangha members and their leaders sat in front of S. Nijalingappa Sugar Institute that houses the Sugar Commissioner’s office.

They said that despite several complaints, the Sugar Commissioner has failed to take action against sugar factories that have cheated farmers by delaying payments or underweighing their inputs.

They also complained that the officers posted to the Belagavi office were spending time in Bengaluru, without staying in Belagavi.

They dispersed after assurances from officers that their grievances will be communicated to the State government.

Farmer leaders Choonappa Pujari, Prakash Nayak and others participated.

