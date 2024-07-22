ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers stage protest in Belagavi seeking amendment to farm laws

Published - July 22, 2024 09:45 pm IST - Belagavi

brief

The Hindu Bureau

Members of various farmers organisations staging a protest in Belagavi on Monday, seeking amendment to farm laws. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

Members of various farmers organisations staged a protest in Belagavi on Monday, seeking amendment to farm laws and fulfilment of their other demands.

Members of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene marched from the Rani Channamma Circle to the Deputy Commissioner’s office shouting slogans.

Their leaders addressed the protestors in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

KRRS leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar said that the Congress has come to power promising to repeal the changes made by the Basavaraj Bommai administration to the farm laws.

“Those changes have weakened our APMCs, removed land ceilings and allowed corporatisation of agriculture. This has also made the tenant farmer vulnerable as the rich landlords tend to force him to sell his land. These changes should be repealed through an amendment. We demand that the amendments be introduced in the current session,” he said.

The protestors then submitted a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan and dispersed.

Their other demands include complete loan waiver, payment of sugarcane dues by factories and immediate starting of works on the Kalasa-Banduri Nala projects in the Mahadayi basin, increasing incentive given to dairy farmers, ensuring availability of seeds and fertilizers and increasing subsidy on farm inputs.

