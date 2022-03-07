Farmers stage protest against railway line alignment

They say the new Belagavi-Hubballi route will affect their livelihood

Members of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene took out a protest march in Belagavi on Monday demanding a change in the planned route of the Belagavi-Hubballi new railway line saying that it will take away the livelihood of several farmers as it passes through fertile irrigated land.

They sat in dharna at the Rani Channamma Circle and marched to Deputy Commissioner’s office and also the office of Member of Parliament Mangala Angadi. They shouted slogans against the Government for deciding on the railway track route without consulting farmers. The State Government has virtually given a go-ahead for the project as Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has sanctioned ₹950 crore to the project in the budget. This is unacceptable, they said.

They said that the proposed line passed through Gurlgunji, Desur, Rajhansgad, Nandihalli, Nagenhalli, KK Kopp and Halagimaradi villages that have fertile land with irrigation facilities. Acquiring such rich land will snatch away farmers livelihood and bring them to the streets. They demanded that the alignment of the route be changed before the Government goes ahead with land acquisition.

Prakash Naik, farmers leader, said that late Suresh Angadi, former Minister for Railways, had forced railway officers to change the alignment of the route, to ensure that it passed through Kanavi Kuruvinakoppa, his native village.

“The first survey suggested that the line be laid alongside the national highway. This would have meant that there is minimal land acquisition and the cost of laying the line is nominal. However, Suresh Angadi changed the alignment to benefit his village, though it will put the lives of thousands of farmers in peril. This is a clearly anti-farmer measure and should be opposed,’’ he said.

He also took objection to the statement of Ms. Mangala Angadi appealing to farmers not to oppose the line, as it was the dream project of her husband [Suresh Angadi]. “How can we support something that ruins our lives, just because it is some leader’s dream project?’’ he wondered.

Choonappa Pujari warned the district administration of a widespread agitation if the government goes ahead with the railway line. “Farmers of Nandihalli have already submitted a letter to the district administration saying that they cannot part with their land,’’ he said.

Mangala Angadi, who spoke to farmers, said that she would look into the issue. I think the route has been finalised already. But in order to protect your interests, I will speak to union minister Pralhad Joshi and the general manager of railways in Hubballi,’’ she said.