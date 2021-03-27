Farmers stage protest against land acquisition in 14 villages

Farmers from 14 villages of Dharwad district took out a protest in Dharwad on Friday opposing the State government’s decision to acquire their farmland under Suvarna Karnataka Corridor project.

Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) has been entrusted with the task of acquiring land under the project and land has been identified in these 14 villages, the protestors said. The protest was carried out under the aegis of Bhoomi Ulisi Horata Samiti and Raita Krishi Karmikara Sanghatane (RKS).

Holding red flags and placards condemning the government’s move to acquire land from the farmers, the protestors marched to the Deputy Commissioner’s office covering the thoroughfares of the city.

Addressing the protest meeting in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office, advisor for the samiti and district secretary of SUCI (C) Ramanjanappa Aldalli said that following the government plan to acquire land, KIADB had begun the process and already, several farmers had received notice regarding their land being identified for acquisition.

Mr. Ramanjanappa took exception to the move and said that the government, which had taken away the little savings that they had through lockdown and post-lockdown restrictions, now wanted to snatch away their small land holdings too.

He said that it was clear that the government had not taken into consideration the plight of farmers and their future before identifying their land for the project. The government had least regard for farmers and food security, he added.

Mr. Ramanjanappa gave a call to farmers to not part with their land and put up a united fight against the government move if they had to save their farmland.

State treasurer of RKS V. Nagammal strongly objected to the acquisition process and said that the farmland was the only source of income for farmers, especially for those with small holdings.

“And, it is a highly insensitive move by the government to take away their lone source of livelihood, that too when they are yet to recover from the hardships caused by COVID-19 situation,” she said. District president of RKS Lakshman Jadagannavar termed the land acquisition plan as highly unscientific and undemocratic and if the government failed to respond to the farmer’s plea and continued with the process, then they would be forced to intensify the agitation.

Leader of the samiti Vittal Peergar and others spoke

Memorandum

Receiving a memorandum, Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil told the protesting farmers that he was not aware of any such land acquisition process. He assured them that he would get details from the KIADB officials and then hold a meeting with them.

Meanwhile, an official from the KIADB informed the Deputy Commissioner that they had issued notice as per the direction of the State government.