Farmers stage protest against Irrigation Department for delay in compensation for acquired land in Belagavi

March 11, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Belagavi

Farmers took out a protest rally in Belagavi on Monday against Irrigation Department officials for delay in payment of compensation for land acquired by the department in some villages in the district.

They walked to the irrigation office near the Deputy Commissioner’s office. They brought bullocks to the rally and blocked the Kittur Channamma Circle for over two hours. They sat on the road and shouted slogans against officials.

“Around 400 acres of farmland was acquired by the department for irrigation projects in the Hidkal Dam region in 1980. But proper compensation has not been paid till today. Successive governments have failed to fulfil our demand. Irrigation Department officials have not implemented the High Court verdict to settle the issue. They should pay immediate compensation,” farmers leader Balesh Mavanuri said.

He said that officials are confusing the Minister concerned and other leaders over the issue. “The State government is in favour of us getting higher compensation. But the officials are anti-farmer,” he said.