Farmers should produce for the international market to generate more income: UAS V-C

July 05, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Vice-Chancellor of University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), Dharwad, P.L. Patil has said that farming-related start-ups have come out with innovative products and services that are directly benefiting farmers.

Inaugurating a workshop, Ideathon, organised at UAS, Dharwad, on Tuesday, Prof. Patil said that India is growing as a start-up hub and it is ranked third in the world now.

“Agri start-ups too are growing at a rapid speed in the country. India has the highest number of unicorns and agri start-ups are coming up with innovative products and services that are directly benefiting farmers,” he said.

The Vice-Chancellor stressed the need for farmers to be more competitive and produce for the international market to generate more income. They require innovative technologies which, of course, are being provided by the start-ups, he said.

Farm products of India, particularly organic ones, are finding market across the world now and the agri start-ups should come up with more products that will help farmers get better revenue and a market to exploit potential, he said.

Principal of SDM College of Engineering and Technology K. Gopinath said that students have brilliant ideas and can develop them into innovative products under the mentorship of teachers.

He stressed the need for agriculture and engineering students to work together for developing useful products. Ideathon will provide a platform to present new ideas which can be developed into commercial products, Prof. Gopinath said.

Nodal Officers S.S. Dolli and P.U. Krishnaraj and others spoke.

According to UAS, Dharwad, this is the third batch of Ideathon wherein students have already developed 12 prototypes and have commercialised four products.

The technical and financial support is given under World Bank Institutional Development Plan. A total of 26 ideas are proposed by students related to new inputs, food processing and value addition.

