Farmers seek Yaduveer’s intervention for higher MSP for sugarcane

Members of Karnataka State Sugarcane Cultivators’ Association led by H. Bhagyaraj met Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, MP, on Tuesday and sought his support for securing a higher Minimum Support Price for sugarcane.

The farmers met the MP and urged him to prevail upon the government to increase the MSP for sugarcane to ₹4,000 per tonne. Besides, the association also demanded that the rate of sugar recovery be pegged at 8.5%. The farmers sought MSP be introduced for all crops rather than the notified ones so as to benefit the cultivators. For installation of solar-powered irrigation pump sets, the farmers wanted the subsidy amount to be credited to the individual account of the farmers.

One of the key demands of the farmers across the country is the implementation of the Swaminathan committee report on agricultural pricing and the association demanded that the recommendations be implemented in full.

Ahead of the Union Budget, the farmers sought a loan waiver and urged the MP to raise their plea with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The association members drew the attention of Mr. Yaduveer that Telangana had written off farm loans to the extent of ₹2 lakh, besides announcing incentives to farmers. While the Centre had no hesitation in writing off over ₹14 lakh crore from industrialists, and classifying it under NPA, it was dithering on extending loan waiver to farmers, said Mr. Bhagyaraj.

Mr. Yaduveer was also urged to raise the issue of Mekadatu project in Parliament and help secure the Centre’s approval for the project. The farmers listed about 14 demands in all and urged the MP to discuss it with the concerned ministries and the Prime Minister. Association vice-president R. Rajanna, city unit president Devendra Kumar, and others were present.