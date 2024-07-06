Farmers seek water release from Kabini

Members of the Karnataka State Sugarcane Cultivators Association staged a demonstration in front of the Command Area Development Authority (CADA) office on Saturday seeking release of water from the Kabini reservoir.

The farmers led by H. Bhagyaraj raised slogans against the State government and demanded that water be released into the canals to help farmers and to replenish water bodies in the downstream of the reservoir.

The farmers also questioned the silence of the elected representatives of Mysuru. Mr. Bhagyaraj said that during the drought last year, water was released from the dam to Tamil Nadu but farmers in the Kabini command area were deprived of the same to take up cultivation.

The government was accused of “betraying” the farmers cause while adhering to the directives of the Cauvery Water Management Authority. Mr. Bhagyaraj threatened to intensify the agitation in case water was not released into the canals to help replenish the groundwater table and lakes to enable the farmers to take up agriculture.