Karnataka farmers seek revision of compensation for flood victims

The farmers’ associations have demanded that the State government increase compensation offered to farmers who suffer losses during calamities.

They feel that the rate of compensation fixed was meagre and does not help farmers come out of the crisis. For example, the compensation amount was aimed at farmers getting enough money to sow the next crop and not to make good the losses suffered in the current crop.

“The seed support matrix puts the cost of cultivation of various crops at different rates. It ranges from ₹1,200 per acre for food crops to around ₹9,000 per acre for cash crops like sugarcane. This is far below what a farmer spends on cultivating the crops. This needs to be revised on priority,” says Siddagouda Motagi, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha leader and coordinator of the Sugarcane Growers’ Association.

Farmers feel the compensation offered for loss of animals is also less. According to the calamity relief guidelines, farmers who lose a buffalo get ₹30,000, ₹25,000 for a cow, ₹5,000 for a sheep, and ₹50 for a chicken. This amount is less. They don’t help farmers buy new animals either, said Guddappa Pujari, who owns a milk dairy in Ramdurg.

Mohammad Gousuddin, who lost some sheep and chicken in the floods, said: “Officials are telling me that I could get ₹5,000 for a sheep and just ₹50 for a chicken. The government should consider how much we could have earned if these animals were alive.”

According to officials, farmers have lost around 23,000 chicken in the floods. The loss of small and large animals is estimated at 274 in the district.

Basavaraj Hulabalagikar , a farmer from Gokak, said he was unhappy with the compensation. “The compensation fixed for those who lose their houses is very less. Partial damage to houses gets you ₹1 lakh and complete damage ₹5 lakh. These are not enough for a family to recover from house collapse or damage.”