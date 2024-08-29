GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Farmers seek increase in crop loss relief amount

Published - August 29, 2024 07:57 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A delegation of Bagalkot farmers met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru seeking immediate increase in crop loss relief amount.

Minister R.B. Thimmapur, who led the delegation, said that the cost of cultivation estimated by the University of Agricultural Sciences, Dharwad, is around ₹40,000 per acre, which is lower than what is prevailing in the neighbouring States.

Members of the delegation demanded that it be hiked to around ₹1lakh per acre for sugarcane and ₹50,000 for other crops. This is important as the Department of Agriculture is utilising this cost as the basis for distributing crop loss relief.

They said that crops on nearly 35,000 hectares of land have been damaged in the last four years due to floods in the Ghataprabha and other rivers. These included sugarcane crop.

The Chief Minister said that he will discuss their demands with his Ministers and take a decision.

