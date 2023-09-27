Farmers seek immediate drought relief even as district officials visit fields in Belagavi following complaints

September 27, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - Belagavi

Farmers associations have written to the Union government demanding immediate release of drought relief.

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Bharatiya Krishik Samaj have urged the Union government to take up drought relief works and release crop loss compensation to farmers immediately, without waiting for a report from officials.

“The State government has already declared drought in 195 taluks. The Union government should release enough funds to expand MGNREGA coverage to 200 days in a year. It should also enable officials to enrol all members of a family who want to seek work,” Krishik Samaj Sidagouda Modagi leader said.

He said that the Union government should also fund distribution of farm input kits, including seeds and fertilizers, and waive farm loans or turn all farm loans into long-term loans with lesser interest.

“The government should release compensation along with the PM Samman Nidhi amount. The amount can be adjusted later if there are any discrepancies,” said Raitha Sangha leader Choonappa Pujari. He said that the State government has to speed up field survey and send a report to the Centre soon.

Visit to fields

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Harshal Boyer and others visited drought-affected villages in Belagavi, Khanapur and other surrounding areas on Wednesday.

This came in the wake of complaints from farmers that Belagavi and Khanapur taluks have been wrongly left out of the list of drought-hit taluks. Mr. Patil said an appropriate report will be sent to the government soon.

They visited paddy, vegetable and groundnut fields. They interacted with farmers about fodder scarcity.

Bheemanna Nayak of Tarihal village said that his three-acre crop had failed due to delayed rainfall. And, Somaning Kanagaonkar said that his soya crop is surviving, but the yields will be very less than expected.

Maruti Goudagaonkar said that his potato and soya crops have suffered heavily. Annappa Patil in Chandan Hosur said that his cabbage crop has suffered.

Officials visited fields in Koundal, Lalawadi, Janjawad KN, Beedi, Bhooranaki, Mungenakoppa, Kerawad and surrounding villages.

Officials told the Deputy Commissioner that despite 38% rainfall scarcity, 99% cultivation targets have been reached in Belagavi taluk. The scarcity in Khanapur taluk is around 8%.

Joint Director of Agriculture Shivanagouda Patil, Deputy Director of Horticulture Mahantesh Murugod, Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry Rajiv Koler and others were present.

