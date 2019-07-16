Farmers seek higher relief for crops damaged by wild animals

The meeting convened to discuss various issues concerning farmers of Mysuru district here on Monday resolved to submit a proposal to the State government on whether the compensation awarded for the crop damaged by wild animals can be fixed based on the minimum support price (MSP) fixed for the respective crops.

At the meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, at the ZP auditorium here, State Sugarcane Growers’ Association President Kurubur Shanthkumar said the compensation awarded by the Forest Department for crop damages was meagre and unscientific too and it should be hiked considering the loss incurred by the farmers.

A large number of farmers attended the meeting. ZP CEO Jyothi, Mysuru SP Ryshanth and other senior officers from the district were present.

The relief has not been hiked since past 20 years. The department gives relief for just five tonnes of sugarcane if the farmer had lost more than 20 tonnes grown on a one-acre plot. Also, the compensation should be released to the farmers within 48 hours of the damage caused by the animals.

Bandipur Tiger Reserve Director T. Balachandra, who was present, said the suggestion on fixing the compensation for crop damage based on MSP will be communicated to the government. He added that there is no rule that limits the compensation awarded for the extent of crop loss as being claimed by some farmers.

The director said the Forest Department has resolved to grant funding to farmers for installing solar fences around their fields from the conservation fund for protecting their crops, with the government restricting funds on laying the fences. “The department funds will be allocated for laying 40 km of solar fences in Bandipur and Nagarahole forest borders this year and interested farmers can be make use of the facility,” he said.

The participating farmers suggested spreading information on the schemes available in the Forest Department for farmers in the offices of gram panchayats. Some farmers said ₹2.12 lakh was incurred on laying the fence for one km and sought subsidy.

Funds released

Responding to the appeals for establishing rail barriers for preventing elephants from straying out of the forests, Mr. Balachandra said the government has released funds for installing rail fences on about 15 km stretch and laying elephant-proof trenches in 28 km stretch in Bandipur reserve limits. The work order had been issued and it will be completed by December.

‘Lack of assistance’

A couple of farmers complained about elephants raiding crops near Omkara range in Bandipur and the indifference of the forest authorities in addressing the farmers’ concerns, and leopard menace in Nanjangud taluk which has resulted in the residents living in constant fear.

Despite repeated reminders to the jurisdictional forest officers, no assistance has to come to them so far, they complained to the Deputy Commissioner.

The farmer who complained of elephants raiding his crops in Omkara forests said he had sent proof of how elephants cross the rail barriers and enter his fields located just 500 metres away from the Omkar range.

“Something needs to be done urgently so that we can live peacefully. Already, we are in distress due to drought, debts and other problems,” he said.

In reply, the Bandipur Tiger Reserve director said corrective steps will be taken with regard to rail barriers and added that the eucalyptus trees near the Omkara range will be cut in phases and fodder trees will be grown in their place. “There is no water problem this year in Bandipur with all 51 lakes having sufficient water for the animals.”