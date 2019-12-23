Farmers seek higher MSP for jowar

Giving strength to the demand of farmers of Vijayapura district who want the State government to declare a higher minimum support price (MSP) for jowar, Deputy Commissioner Y.S. Patil has said that a proposal would be submitted to the government for declaring and enhancing minimum support price for jowar which is the staple diet of the people of North Karnataka region.

Mr. Patil, who is also the chairman of the task force committee on procurement of jowar, said that farmers are demanding that the government enhance minimum support price for jowar as minimum support price fixed at ₹ 2,570 per quintal is insufficient.

The farmers have been saying that because of the increase in the cost of cultivation that include labour cost and transportation, the minimum support price fixed by the government does not fetch any significant profits.

Demanding a minimum support price of at least ₹ 3,200 per quintal, the farmers say that when minimum support price is hiked, the farmers will get an opportunity to either sell their produce at the procurement centre or in the open market as traders will automatically increase the price in the open market when minimum support price is hiked. This way, the farmers will be able to get a good price in both these places. Mr. Patil said that following the declining price of jowar in open market and increasing cost of cultivation, the farmers are showing no interest in cultivating jowar.

“An increase in minimum support price would help in encouraging farmers to cultivate jowar and, at the same time, it will help in retaining jowar as the staple diet of this region,” he said.

He said that considering these aspects, the proposal would be submitted to the government seeking a hike in minimum support price for jowar.

Mr. Patil also directed the officials concerned to check the possibilities of opening procurement centres in taluks such as Vijayapura, Basavanabagewadi and Sindgi. Mr. Patil told the officials to prepare a warehouse to store the produce after procurement.