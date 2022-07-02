Farmers seek higher FRP for sugarcane

They plan protests from Monday if demand is not met by govt.

They plan protests from Monday if demand is not met by govt.

The Sugarcane Cultivators Association has sought higher Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) for sugarcane for the current year in view of escalation in the cultivation cost.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday Kurubur Shanthakumar of the Association said that there was a steep hike in the cost of manures, fertilizers, pesticides besides in labour charges. In addition, the cost of transportation of harvested crop from farm to factory was being borne by the farmers all of which had increased the cost of cultivation.

To offset this, farmers have urged the government to announce the procurement rate for sugarcane for the year 2022-23. The Uttar Pradesh Government has fixed ₹3,500 per tonne as the procurement price for sugarcane and this should be the yardstick, said Mr. Shanthakumar.

He said that 70 sugar mills crushed 6.5 crore tonnes of sugarcane and the farmers are yet to be paid ₹300 crore in arrears towards FRP. This has to be repaid with a 15 per cent interest as stipulated by law.

Though sugarcane crushing has commenced in parts of the State, the government was yet to announce the FRP and this was delaying the payment from sugarmills to farmers. Hence the State Government, which is empowered to fix the SAP (State Advisory Price) for sugarcane, should initiate the process and help the farmers.

He said the issue was also raised in a meeting held early this month with the Minister for Sugar and he should intervene and impress upon the Chief Minister to initiate the process. The association also said that farmers were being denied their share in the profits accruing to the sugar mills in the sale and processing of sugarcane byproducts and waned the authorities to intervene and resolve the issue.

The Association members said that if the government failed to pay heed to their demands farmers would stage a demonstration in front of the DC’s office in Mysuru on Monday and hold similar protests across the State on Tuesday.